Emissions exceeded limits at Semcorp’s Debrecen plant, test production suspended

Just days after test production began last week at Chinese company Semcorp’s separator film plant in Debrecen, the environmental authority has partially suspended operations at the factory, haon.hu reports. The measure was taken after emissions at several points within the plant were found to exceed permitted levels.

Several summaries of official rulings have been published on the website of the county government office, indicating that Semcorp failed to comply with environmental regulations governing its operations. The news outlet contacted the government office, which provided the following statement:

“The environmental authority has immediately suspended test operations at seven point sources within Semcorp Hungary Ltd.’s Debrecen factory. The decision was made because emissions at 7 out of 16 point sources within the factory exceeded the limit values set in the integrated environmental permit.”

According to the authority, this step demonstrates that they are taking a strict and consistent approach to enforcing environmental regulations. Sources indicate that Semcorp considers the decision overly strict and has filed an appeal.

Semcorp manufactures separator films used in lithium-ion batteries. The company operates ten plants in China, which have so far supplied battery factories around the world. The goal of the Debrecen plant is to serve the European market, but the company has already identified such high demand that further expansion will be necessary.

According to the company, it is already planning a second production unit with similar capacity in Debrecen, and is exploring the possibility of a third and fourth phase of expansion. In addition to Debrecen, potential new sites include Pécs and locations in Germany.

