A public space inspector was assaulted in downtown Debrecen

On Saturday evening, public space inspectors in downtown Debrecen tried to identify a man who ignored their request and left the scene, the police reported.

According to the statement, the inspectors began following the man and notified the police. Shortly after, they caught up with him, leading to another argument during which the young man first pushed one of the inspectors and then hit him.

Patrol officers arrived at the scene, handcuffed the man, and during identification, it was revealed that there were two active arrest warrants against him because he had not started his court-ordered prison sentence.

The investigators questioned him on suspicion of assaulting an official and then transferred him to a penal institution.