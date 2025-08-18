Several bus stops relocated on Egyetem Boulevard

Due to the construction and dismantling of mobile grandstands, several bus stops will be relocated in Debrecen on Egyetem Boulevard (Egyetem sugárút) from the start of service on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, until the end of service on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

In the direction of the University, the Honvéd Street stop will be moved 60 meters forward, the Egyetem Boulevard stop 90 meters forward, while the Nagy Lajos Király Square and Egyetem Square stops will be relocated in front of Egyetem Boulevard 59.

Buses on routes 10, 10Y, 13, 33, 71, 71A, and Auchan shuttle services, traveling towards Rugó Street / Pallag / Nagymacs / North-Western Economic Zone / Auchan store, will use the temporary stops during this period.