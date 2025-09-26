DKV Zrt. has established its own training workshop in Debrecen

In September 2025, 11 students began their studies as Alternative Vehicle Propulsion Technicians at DKV Zrt.’s Salétrom Street site, within the framework of a dual training program.

As part of the program’s preparation, the company set up its own 115 m² training workshop, thereby contributing to the creation of conditions for practice-oriented education.

At the initiative of Debrecen’s city leadership, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed with the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre in 2022, and in parallel, ties were also strengthened with the University of Debrecen, particularly with its Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Economics.

As a result of our partnership with the DVTC, in addition to the Automotive Mechatronics Technician and Logistics Technician specializations, we have now obtained accreditation for the Alternative Vehicle Propulsion Technician training as well. The creation of the training workshop marks another milestone on this joint path, providing the opportunity to deliver high-quality knowledge to the professionals of the future,

the DKV Zrt. statement said.

A key objective of DKV Zrt.’s 2022–2027 strategy is to ensure workforce renewal and succession. The investment in the training workshop and the company’s active involvement in vocational training already show tangible results halfway through the strategy’s term. In the field of alternative vehicle propulsion training, DKV Zrt. plays a unique role in the region, which not only offers opportunities but also poses a major challenge for the company.

Due to the rapid development of alternative propulsion technologies, it is essential to provide both up-to-date theoretical knowledge and the proper transfer of practical skills to future professionals. The one-year program starting in September combines theoretical education with hands-on experience. Students will also take part in tasks related to daily operations while learning the specifics of maintaining alternative propulsion vehicles.

Students join the program with a vocational training contract and will spend approximately 8 months at DKV’s sites, where they will receive both theoretical and practical training.

The newly inaugurated training workshop is equipped with a classroom, practice workshop, kitchen, changing room, and restroom facilities. The investment amounted to 19 million forints, of which around 12 million was used to set up the classroom and workshop, and a further 7 million forints went to purchasing equipment. The creation of the workshop not only provides the appropriate infrastructure for training but also serves the company’s long-term technical workforce needs.

By acquiring new professional competencies, DKV Zrt. will be able to continue ensuring the supply of properly trained specialists required for maintaining alternative propulsion vehicles in the future.

Photo: Debrecen Vocational Training Centre