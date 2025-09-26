Heart Day in Debrecen – Free screenings and concerts at the event

How can we take care of our heart’s health? This is the central theme of the all-day free program Heart Day, which will be held in Debrecen on Sunday, September 28.

Visitors can take part in screenings, including blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure measurements, as well as physical fitness assessments. They can also attend roundtable discussions and receive advice from specialists of the University of Debrecen’s Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery on diseases and health preservation.

The free all-day event on Sunday starts at 10:30 a.m. at the shopping center on Csapó Street. Heart Day offers a wide range of programs for all ages – from health screenings and musical programs to informative lectures.

Participants will have access to free blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and physical condition checks, as well as advice from cardiologists, heart surgeons, and physiotherapists on maintaining health and managing illnesses.

Experts from the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Center, Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, will also hold several lectures on topics such as “silent killers” like high blood pressure and diabetes, the dangers of overweight and obesity, recognizing and treating heart attacks and heart failure, catheter-based and open-heart surgery options, and arrhythmias. In addition to the specialists, former patients will share their experiences of recovery, and demonstrations will showcase some of the modern tools currently used in cardiology.

Heart Day will take place simultaneously in Debrecen, Budapest, and Szeged. A joint broadcast will connect the three cities, where doctors will discuss and debunk common misconceptions about heart disease.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and to show what can be done in everyday life to protect our circulatory system in the long term. The program emphasizes regular exercise, which is not only a cornerstone of preventing cardiovascular diseases but also an effective way to improve quality of life. The key message: avoid obesity, exercise regularly, and eat consciously and healthily,

said Zoltán Csanádi, professor at the University of Debrecen, head of the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at the Clinical Center, and chief organizer of the event, in a statement to hirek.unideb.hu.

Practical opportunities for everyday exercise will also be part of the program. Participants can join exercise sessions with physiotherapists from the Debrecen Heart Association or take part in the “Walk for Your Heart” initiative – with or without their pets – in downtown Debrecen, led by the sports cardiologist and physiotherapists of the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

Heart-friendly nutrition will also feature at the event: during Rozina Wossala’s cooking demonstration, visitors can learn how to prepare delicious and healthy meals. Children can enjoy arts and crafts activities and a creative corner throughout the day.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn and practice resuscitation techniques, both in theory and in practice. Alongside the scientific and health programs, musical performances and community shows will add color to the day: performers include musicians and dancers from the Csokonai National Theater, actress Kinga Újhelyi and the Consort Trio, as well as the PulzusGenerál Band made up of cardiologists. The day will close with a concert by the Debrecen Big Band and Jennifer Szirota.

– University of Debrecen Press Center –