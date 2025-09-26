University of Debrecen invites visitors to explore science with over 250 events at the Night of Researchers

More than 250 events will await visitors on Friday, September 26, at the faculties and campuses of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hajdúböszörmény, Nyíregyháza, and Szolnok during the Night of Researchers. This year marks the 18th edition of the scientific program festival organized by the Directorate of Science at the University of Debrecen.

Since its inception in 2005, the university has been a participant in the event, whose main mission is to present the latest scientific achievements of the University of Debrecen in an accessible way to the general public.

During the Night of Researchers, visitors can explore the mysteries of all fields of science, as every faculty, institute, and research laboratory of the university contributes to the program.

The programs will run from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, not only across the University of Debrecen’s campuses but also in Nyíregyháza, Hajdúböszörmény, and Szolnok, offering opportunities for anyone interested in science.

A few highlights, chosen from the always-popular and brand-new events: anyone curious about how rivers and winds shape mountains and plains over millennia, or how the Grand Canyon was formed, can find answers at the DE Fluvial Laboratory. This unique 10×3 meter, 2.5-meter-deep model makes it possible to study fluvial landform development in a spatially scaled-down and temporally accelerated way.

Students from the healthcare program of the University of Debrecen’s Balásházy János Vocational Secondary School, High School, and Dormitory will invite elementary school groups on a forest walk. Along the way, participants will learn and practice how to treat the most common injuries encountered during hiking.

Visitors can also explore the world of medicinal plants, discover industrial uses of drones, taste Dutch cheeses, step into the rooms housing the university’s supercomputer, take part in a library quiz, play historical board games, learn about applications of artificial intelligence in medicine, or experience world dances—from Kalotaszeg to Sri Lanka to the Philippines.

Other activities include delving into the world of comics, learning about the dangers of space debris orbiting Earth, joining the CSI-Debrecen crime scene investigators, enjoying music performed by students of the Faculty of Music, and watching spectacular physics and chemistry experiments.

More information about the Night of Researchers programs is available at www.kutatokejszakaja.hu, where participants can also register for events.

(unideb.hu)