Two New Exhibitions to Open in Debrecen

Two new exhibitions are going to be opened this week at the university.

Date: Saturday (29th February) 3:00 pm

Venue: Life Science Gallery (1. Egyetem square)

Program: Opening ceremony of a display presenting artworks made by Enikő Varga, Gergely Avacz and Arnold Felföldi. Title of the display is 3:1.

The exhibition is going to be opened by Richard Juha sculptor. He is going to be accompanied by Krisztián Szabó (guitar).

The exhibition can be visited until 20th March, 2020.

Date: Sunday (1st March) 11:00 am

Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)

Program: Opening ceremony of a display presenting photographs taken by Prof. dr. Csaba Tóth and dr. Péter Bod. Title of the exhibition is Birds in photos and on stamps.

The display is going to be opened by Prof. dr. László Mátyus. He is going to be accompanied by the Monteverdi Choir of the University of Debrecen.

Conductors: Ildikó Takács and István Pazár.

The display can be visited until 20th March, 2020.

Photo: pixabay