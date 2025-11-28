While performing their duties, paramedics were insulted and threatened following a serious accident at the Fórum Debrecen

A man in his 60s suffered a severe head injury after falling down the stairs, as first reported by Debreceni Nap. The National Ambulance Service stated in today’s Facebook post that providing care for the patient was not without challenges.

According to the report, assistance began even before the ambulance arrived: two off-duty doctors and a paramedic nearby rushed to the injured man and started first aid. The ambulance arrived within minutes, and the paramedics continued advanced care on-site, stabilizing the patient and performing multiple life-saving interventions.

However, the paramedics reported that several bystanders began to rush, criticize, insult, and even threaten them. Witnesses accused the paramedics of not taking the patient to the hospital immediately, despite on-site care and stabilization being required by protocol.

The professionals emphasized that paramedics follow strict professional guidelines, and treating critically injured patients is not just about quick transport to a hospital. On-site interventions—such as medication administration, advanced airway management, or full-body immobilization—are crucial for the patient’s survival and safe transport. Skipping these steps could pose serious risks.

After completing all necessary life-saving measures, the paramedics were able to transport the injured man to the hospital on a ventilator with stable vital signs.

The National Ambulance Service highlighted that interfering with paramedics not only complicates care but can also endanger the patient’s life. They urge the public to at least provide space and calm for emergency workers if they cannot assist, and to allow them to perform their duties without disruption. Paramedics work at the highest professional level to save lives, and critical decisions should be left to trained professionals.

Main picture: Debreceni Nap