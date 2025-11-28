Debrecen is Europe’s 5th Best Christmas Market – and the city’s ice rink has won the title of “Europe’s Most Beautiful Christmas Ice Rink 2025”

Debrecen has received outstanding international recognition: according to the official announcement from European Best Destinations, the city has been ranked among Europe’s TOP 5 Christmas markets.

Based on the decision of both the professional jury and the travelling public, Debrecen not only made its debut in the competition but immediately rose into the ranks of the continent’s most distinguished festive destinations.

According to the jury’s evaluation:

• Debrecen has entered Europe’s festive elite,

• The Debrecen Advent ice rink has been awarded the title of “Europe’s Most Beautiful Christmas Ice Rink 2025.”

It is considered an exceptional achievement that Debrecen, in its first year of participation, surpassed iconic international cities such as Vienna, Dresden, and Bruges. This result is more than a prestigious ranking: it is a confirmation of the diverse, creative, and dedicated work invested by the city’s community, partners, and professional teams in the continuous development of Debrecen Advent.

The competition’s official trophy will soon arrive from Belgium. The City of Debrecen will continue working to provide an even more colorful, unique, and beloved festive experience each year to everyone who visits the cívis city.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us, voted, and believes in Debrecen. This award belongs to all of us.”

