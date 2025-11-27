44 years behind bars: Hungary’s longest-serving prisoner

István Gulácsi has been serving his sentence in Hungarian prisons since 1981, making him the country’s longest-incarcerated convict, according to Index.hu. His case is linked to two murders, the tragic deaths of two wives, and decades of isolation.

According to criminologist and journalist Péter Dulai, Gulácsi was aggressive and hot-tempered in his youth, and his relationships with women quickly crossed boundaries. He killed his first wife in May 1981 in Szeged, striking her head against the pavement, and then confessed the crime to the police. He also brutally murdered his second wife, for which he received a life sentence.

An unusual detail is that he married a woman in prison who had been a childhood friend of his first wife, and their relationship developed through love letters. Based on his actions and personality, he was jealous, dominant, and uncontrollable, particularly under the influence of alcohol.

Since the beginning of his sentence, István Gulácsi has been unable to reintegrate into society, living every day behind bars without family or friends. Although he could submit a review request every two years, there is no information indicating that he has done so. It is also possible that he no longer wishes to leave prison.

Péter Dulai emphasized that the story is not only extraordinary but also serves as a warning about the nature of brutal violence and the potential danger posed by individuals who have committed murder if they are released.

Photo: Yvette Frank