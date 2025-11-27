Winter magic in a glass: mulled wine, festive cocktails, not just for Christmas market visitors

With the arrival of persistent cold weather, we crave warmth and light even more. In December, walking through winter markets with a hot, aromatic drink in hand becomes especially appealing. While enjoying mulled wine or hot punch at Christmas markets is a classic experience, these drinks can also be easily prepared at home, allowing you to explore your creativity.
All you need are good-quality ingredients, and you can create special festive drinks. Here are some recipes that can bring a holiday atmosphere to your own home.
Cherry Christmas – the classic reimagined
A fruity twist on traditional mulled wine, where the rich taste of red wine is enhanced by the crisp flavor of cherries or sour cherries. In addition to the usual spices – cinnamon, cloves, and allspice – this version also includes exotic tonka bean. The sweet and tart character of red berries combined with Christmas spices makes this drink truly festive.
Recipe:
-
150 ml fruity red wine
-
30 ml rum (optional)
-
50 ml cherry or sour cherry juice
-
1 cinnamon stick
-
2 orange wedges
-
2 cloves
-
2 allspice berries
-
1/2 tonka bean
-
2 tsp brown sugar
Mix the ingredients, heat to 70–80°C, then strain and serve warm.
Garnish: orange, cloves, cinnamon stick.
Red Hot Chili Chocolate – the perfect winter drink?
Chili and chocolate make a wonderful pair, complemented perfectly by red wine.
Recipe:
-
50 ml dry red wine
-
50 g of chocolate
-
60 g condensed milk
-
150 ml milk
-
2 ml vanilla extract
-
2 g cinnamon
-
10 g cocoa powder
-
1–2 tsp Tabasco sauce
Melt the chocolate over a water bath, then mix in the other ingredients.
Garnish: whipped cream, grated chocolate, cinnamon, or marshmallows.
Winter White – the mulled wine that breaks all rules
This special white mulled wine challenges preconceptions: fresh, citrusy flavors, honeyed sweetness, and a mild tingle from ginger. The fruitiness of the white wine and the refined harmony of the spices create an elegant winter cocktail. Optionally, a splash of citrus gin can be added.
Recipe:
-
50 ml fresh, fruity dry white wine
-
30 ml gin (optional)
-
20 g honey
-
50 ml unfiltered apple juice
-
1 star anise
-
10 coriander seeds
-
2 cardamom pods
-
1 slice of ginger, julienned
Mix the ingredients, heat to 70–80°C, then strain. Serve warm.
Garnish: star anise.
Redspresso – for coffee lovers
This energizing winter cocktail balances the bitter notes of coffee with the sweetness of raspberry syrup, while red wine adds fruitiness and spice for a complete flavor experience. The effect is guaranteed!
Recipe:
-
60 ml fruity red wine
-
40 ml of coffee
-
30 ml raspberry syrup
Shake the ingredients with ice, then strain into a glass.
Garnish: raspberries, coffee beans.
Starry Night – sparkling New Year’s Eve in a glass
This cocktail adds color to New Year’s celebrations, combining the fruity character of sparkling wine with elderflower and the exotic, velvety notes of coconut. Edible glitter gives it a festive sparkle.
Recipe:
-
150 ml dry white sparkling wine
-
10 ml elderflower syrup
-
30 ml coconut water
-
2 drops colored edible glitter
Layer the ingredients and serve immediately.
The article in Hungarian can be read here.