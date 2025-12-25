Fatal accident on Main Road 47

Two passenger cars collided head-on Wednesday evening at kilometer 212 of Main Road 47, near Algyő. Due to the fatal accident, a full road closure is in effect, the Csongrád-Csanád County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu.

According to the report, one of the vehicle’s passengers sustained such severe injuries that they died at the scene.

During the on-site investigation and technical rescue, a full road closure is in effect on the section affected by the accident. Police are redirecting traffic toward Algyő.

(MTI)

