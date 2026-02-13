A worker was seriously injured in an accident at the construction site of CATL’s battery factory in Debrecen

An accident resulting in injuries requiring more than eight days of recovery occurred on Thursday, February 12, at the construction site of CATL’s cell factory in Debrecen, the company announced in a statement.

According to the release, an employee of one of CATL’s contracted partners was performing installation work on ventilation equipment inside the electrode welding building, in the space above the suspended cassette ceiling. The worker used an unsuitable walking surface for the task.

Although an anchorage point had previously been installed in the work area, based on currently available information, the injured worker did not secure himself to the anchorage point with a fall protection harness. As a result, he fell from an improvised temporary wooden platform from a height of approximately six meters. The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

Emergency services were notified immediately after the incident. Occupational safety specialists working on site provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The responding ambulance unit then alerted the air ambulance team. After the helicopter arrived, the emergency doctor stabilized the patient, who was subsequently transported by ambulance to the Department of Surgery at the Kenézy Gyula Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

According to preliminary hospital information, no internal injuries were found; however, the worker sustained fractures to his femur and lower leg.

CATL emphasized that safety is a top priority for the company. It has requested incident reports from all partner managers involved in the construction and has instructed them to provide renewed occupational safety training for their employees.

The company wished the injured worker a speedy recovery and stated that it will support him during his rehabilitation.

(MTI)