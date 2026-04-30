Forest May Day in Debrecen – Zsuzsi Train Season Begins

The season is starting, bringing good spirits, nature, and exciting experiences! The traditional season-opening May Day event of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway is all about spring, relaxation, and shared experiences. Fresh air, green forest scenery, a cheerful atmosphere, and a special journey await passengers on the legendary little train.
- Fun programs
- Spring atmosphere
- Experience ride on the Zsuzsi train
- Relaxation in nature
Program:
09:30 – Departure from Ruyter Street station
10:30 – Arrival at Hármashegyalja, viewing the maypoles
10:30–12:30 – Pony riding
10:30–12:30 – Meet a bird of prey from the Hortobágy Bird Hospital
10:30–12:30 – Craft fair at the Nature House: gemstone jewelry, crocheted handmade items, essential oils, handmade chocolates, local producers’ goods
10:45 – Forest hike led by nature educator Edit Varga
11:30 – Dog show by the Sansz Foundation
12:30 – Departure from Hármashegyalja
Online ticket purchase available here.
The organizer reserves the right to change the program.
Additional scheduled departures:
From Ruyter Street station: 14:00
From Hármashegyalja: 16:30