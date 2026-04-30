Forest May Day in Debrecen – Zsuzsi Train Season Begins

The season is starting, bringing good spirits, nature, and exciting experiences! The traditional season-opening May Day event of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway is all about spring, relaxation, and shared experiences. Fresh air, green forest scenery, a cheerful atmosphere, and a special journey await passengers on the legendary little train.

Fun programs

Spring atmosphere

Experience ride on the Zsuzsi train

Relaxation in nature

Program:

09:30 – Departure from Ruyter Street station

10:30 – Arrival at Hármashegyalja, viewing the maypoles

10:30–12:30 – Pony riding

10:30–12:30 – Meet a bird of prey from the Hortobágy Bird Hospital

10:30–12:30 – Craft fair at the Nature House: gemstone jewelry, crocheted handmade items, essential oils, handmade chocolates, local producers’ goods

10:45 – Forest hike led by nature educator Edit Varga

11:30 – Dog show by the Sansz Foundation

12:30 – Departure from Hármashegyalja

Online ticket purchase available here.

The organizer reserves the right to change the program.

Additional scheduled departures:

From Ruyter Street station: 14:00

From Hármashegyalja: 16:30