Debrecen police are looking for a man who vandalized a railway crossing

The Traffic Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation into a crime against the safety of railway traffic. According to the investigation, on the evening of January 23, 2026, a boom barrier was damaged on Vértesi Road in Debrecen.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the man seen in the footage to come forward in person at the Traffic Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (149 Sámsoni Road, Debrecen), or to call the 24-hour phone number 06-52/457-040, the “Telefontanú” hotline at 06-80/555-111, or the free emergency number 112.