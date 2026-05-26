Tiszaújváros explosion: update on the injured patients treated in Debrecen

The condition of the four injured patients being treated at the burn center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen is stable, and the condition of the patient who previously required mechanical ventilation has improved and no longer needs to be ventilated, the university’s press center announced on Tuesday.

In their statement, they said that treatment of the patients, who suffered extensive and severe second-degree burns, is ongoing and their condition remains stable.

The explosion occurred on Friday morning at the Tiszaújváros site of MOL Petrochemicals. One person died and several others were injured in the industrial accident. Four of the severely burned victims were transported to Debrecen, where they have been receiving treatment at the burn center ever since.