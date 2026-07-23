Coronavirus levels detected in Debrecen wastewater, slight increase seen nationwide

The concentration of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material in Hungary’s wastewater increased slightly nationwide last week compared with previous weeks, according to the National Center for Public Health and Pharmacy (NNGYK).

According to the agency’s latest report, during week 29 of the year, coronavirus genetic material was detected above the laboratory detection threshold in wastewater samples collected from the service areas of North Pest and the Central Budapest Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as in Debrecen, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Szeged, Székesfehérvár, and Pécs.

Despite the detections, the concentration of viral genetic material remained within the low range in all samples tested during the reporting week.

Based on the wastewater surveillance data, the NNGYK said a local increase in coronavirus infections can be expected in the affected areas, including Debrecen.