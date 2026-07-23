New Debrecen Central Station, tram-trains and rail upgrades promised under Tisza’s transport plan

Construction of a new Debrecen Central Station, the introduction of tram-train services, railway electrification and new stations are among the transport projects promised for Debrecen under a comprehensive ten-year infrastructure development programme announced by Prime Minister Péter Magyar and Transport and Investment Minister Dávid Vitézy, local Tisza Party politician Enikő Tompa recalled in a social media post.

The nationwide programme would allocate HUF 3,550 billion to the development of Hungary’s railway network. According to Zsolt Tárkányi, Debrecen could receive around 10% of the total funding.

New Debrecen Central Station

Under the plans, Debrecen’s Nagyállomás (Central Station) would be completely rebuilt. The project includes:

a renovated station building,

fully accessible pedestrian underpasses,

a redesigned platform layout,

the relocation of the Volán regional bus terminal,

the redevelopment of Petőfi Square,

and new retail and commercial units.

The project would also create an integrated tram-train connection between Debrecen International Airport and the city centre.

Tram-train network planned

The programme also envisions the creation of a tram-train network in Debrecen.

The first phase would see the reopening of the Nagykereki railway line (Line 106), which would be integrated with the city’s Tram Line 1.

A later phase would connect the Tiszalök–Hajdúnánás–Hajdúböszörmény railway line (Line 109) to the tram network, improving public transport for residents of the Józsa district.

As part of the project, Tram Line 1 would undergo a complete reconstruction, and new tram-train vehicles capable of operating on both railway and tram infrastructure would be purchased.

Railway modernisation

The announcement also includes the full modernisation of the Debrecen–Nyíregyháza and Debrecen–Mátészalka railway lines, with the latter to be electrified.

Two new railway stops would be built in Debrecen, serving the GÖCS industrial area and Fényesudvar.

Other planned projects include:

the renovation of the Vágóhíd Street overpass,

construction of a new railway underpass on Sámsoni Road,

and a proposal for the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility to finance the full cost of renovating and electrifying the Debrecen–Balmazújváros railway line.

New InterCity trains by 2029

According to the commitments announced, new double-decker, air-conditioned, low-floor InterCity trains would enter service by 2029 on the following routes:

Debrecen–Budapest,

Debrecen–Nyíregyháza,

and Miskolc–Záhony.

In her post, Tompa said the Tisza Party would invest in transport infrastructure “instead of propaganda.” She noted that the projects form part of the party’s broader transport development programme.

Tárkányi added that his priority was ensuring that passengers come first in every development: making it possible to travel to more destinations without changing trains, reducing walking distances when transfers are necessary, and ensuring that the entire system is fully accessible.

The proposal has also attracted significant attention in the Hungarian Parliament.