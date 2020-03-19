Hungary Sending a Plane for Hungarians Stranded in Morocco, Panama

Hungary is sending a special plane for the 146 Hungarians stranded in Marrakesh after the Moroccan authorities suspended scheduled flights in response to novel coronavirus, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

He noted that travel restrictions have prevented tens of thousands of foreigners from returning home from Morocco.

“A few hours ago I managed to agree with my Moroccan counterpart that the Hungarian plane will be allowed to land in Marrakesh on Thursday morning and bring back the Hungarians before Morocco’s airspace is totally closed,” the minister said. The affair clearly shows there are fewer and fewer scheduled flights available to passengers, he said.

Szijjártó asked all Hungarians staying abroad and wishing to return home to make travel arrangements as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a foreign ministry official said that Hungary’s consulate in Panama was arranging to fly Hungarian citizens out of the country, where they attended a music festival that the authorities have quarantined. The Panama army enforced quarantine at the festival due to novel coronavirus, state secretary Levente Magyar said in a statement. The eleven Hungarians are now at the Colombian embassy and the Panamanian consulate awaiting transport to Hungary.

“The case shows the importance of a wide network of Hungarian representations worldwide,” Magyar said. Hungary currently has 155 foreign representations, up from 85 in 2014, Magyar noted. The consulate in Panama opened a year ago.

