Masks from China distributed among 82 hospitals

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz Judit

Face masks and other medical protective gear Hungary recently received from China have been distributed among 82 designated hospitals, the central team in charge of Hungary’s response to the novel coronavirus epidemic said. Róbert Kiss, a member of the team’s emergency centre, said that the supplies will primarily be given to hospital staff, adding that the supplies were sufficient to ensure full protection for both staff and patients. Concerning criminal cases in connection with the epidemic, Kiss said legal proceedings are under way against 103 people, including 26 suspected of spreading rumours, 19 charged with endangering the public, and 22 with fraud. Nine people are being prosecuted for violating epidemiology rules, he said. In the past three days, the police issued warnings to 822 people for violating curfew rules, Kiss said.

 

MTI

