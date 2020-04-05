Mass Spread of Infection Hard to Avoid

The mass spread of novel coronavirus infections will be hard to avoid but currently the epidemic is still only spreading in groups, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said.

It remains important to avoid any chance for the virus to spread further, which is why people should stay at home and vulnerable groups must be especially protected, she told an online press conference. The aim of current efforts is still to flatten the curve of the epidemic, she said, adding that whereas doing so would prolong it, the health-care system would be less burdened as a result.

