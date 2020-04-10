Authority fines profiteering butcher at Budapest market

Hungary’s customer protection authority has imposed a fine of 300,000 forints (EUR 838) on a butcher at Budapest’s Lehel Square indoor market for charging “stellar prices” for chicken products, the innovation and technology ministry said.

The authority launched proceedings after photos of the vendor’s price tags were published on social media and created a public uproar in mid-March, the ministry said in a statement. Customer protection agents have been monitoring markets to avoid vendors “abusing opportunities offered by a higher demand and by epidemic-related concerns of buyers”, the statement said, adding that the authority had made spot checks on 700 shops and launched proceedings against 70 for violating price regulations.

MTI