Operative Board: Curfew restrictions observed in Budapest more than in any other areas

The partial lockdown in Hungary was observed more thoroughly in Budapest than in other parts of the country over the weekend.

Police took action in the case of 3,945 violations, with 1,738 of them recorded in the past 24 hours, Róbert Kiss, a spokesman of the operative board that coordinates Hungary’s response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, told an online press conference. A total of 816 warnings were issued, 521 fines were imposed and 401 reports filed, he said. This past weekend there was no need for any police action in Budapest, he added. In the past 24 hours, home quarantine was ordered for entrants at the border in 750 cases, continuing a decreasing trend, Kiss said.

MTI