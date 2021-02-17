The first shipment of the Chinese vaccine has arrived

The first shipment of vaccines has arrived from China, and five vaccines are now available in Hungary, the head of the National Public Health Center’s (NNK) epidemiology department said on Tuesday, in an online press conference of the operative board responsible for coronavirus control.

Ágnes Galgóczi said that the 550,000 doses of vaccine received on Tuesday were enough to vaccinate 275,000 people. Vaccinations can be started with this product if the National Center for Public Health carries out the necessary tests and authorizes the use of the vaccine.

The head of the department asks that everyone only get information about vaccines from reliable sources and register for vaccination.

debreceninap.hu