DKV Announcement: Changes in Schedules

Due to strict government measures and the closure of educational institutions, on Monday, March 8th, 2021, DKV will modify the operation of buses, trolleybuses and trams.

From next week, DKV will launch the trams according to the school holiday – working day schedule, wile buses and trolleybuses will run according to the modified holiday schedule and, if necessary, they will launch additional vehicles.

Details of the traffic order change:



TROLLEYBUSES They run according to a holiday schedule.

TRAMS They run according to the school holiday – working day schedule

BUSES They run on a holiday schedule.



EXCEPT: 10Y, 12, 13, 16, 17 / 17A, 21, 24Y, 30A, 33, 37, 39, 41Y, 43 , 45, 46 / 46E / 146, 48 and 49 / 49A / 49Y.



These buses carry passengers according to a modified holiday schedule, which means that in addition to the higher number of travel requests during peak hours in the morning and afternoon, DKV will launch extra vehicles in addition to the original departure times, helping passengers get to work and get home.



DKV will monitor passenger numbers and, if the occupancy of a vehicle reaches 50 percent, they will launch additional buses, trams or trolleybuses.



DKV would like to draw the attention of passengers to the fact that from March 8th, 2021, according to government regulations, the use of a face mask is mandatory in public areas as well, so they should wear a mask which covers their mouths and noses while waiting for the buses, trams and trolleybuses!



They ask passengers to follow the regulations in order to slow down the spread of the epidemic!

DKV announcement

Photo: DKV Facebook page