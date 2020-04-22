Face Masks Mandatory in Budapest Shops, Markets, Taxis from Monday

Starting next Monday, people using shops, markets and taxis in Budapest will be mandated to wear face masks or otherwise cover their faces as part of the protection efforts against the novel coronavirus epidemic, Mayor Gergely Karácsony said in a video posted on Facebook.

The mayor noted that the Budapest government had earlier ordered passengers of public transport to wear masks from Monday. International experience shows that neglecting face covers in enclosed spaces enhances the danger of being infected, he said. The Budapest public transport authority BKK is distributing 60,000 face masks to passengers, the authority has said. The Hungarian Reformed Church Aid is joining the campaign and will give out a further 30,000 masks, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay