Government Eases Family Support Measures

The government is pushing out deadlines and easing conditions on family support tools to help families during the novel coronavirus epidemic, Katalin Novák, the state secretary for family and youth affairs, told commercial TV2.

Deadlines during the epidemic are being pushed back until after the state of emergency, Novák said. The home purchase subsidy CSOK and prenatal baby support, which are conditional on the applicants’ age, also have been eased for those passing the age limit during the state of emergency, she said. Those who lose their jobs due to the pandemic will still be eligible for those supports if they find new employment within three months after the end of the state of emergency, she said. The moratorium until the end of 2020 on loan down payments is extended to CSOK and the prenatal baby loan too, Novák added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay