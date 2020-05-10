Lockdown Causes Guest Nights to Plunge in March

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary dropped by 64.6% year-on-year to 697,000 in March because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

The number of guest nights spent by foreign visitors declined by 68.1% to 316,000. The number spent by domestic travellers fell by 61.0% to 381,000.

Hungary closed its borders to foreign travellers, with some exceptions, from March 17. Revenue of commercial accommodations slipped 59.7% to 14 billion forints (EUR 40m) during the period.

In January-March, guest nights dropped by 18.7% to 4,149,000 as the number of guest nights spent by foreigners fell by 17.7% to 2,120,000 and the number of guest nights spent by domestic tourists was down 19.7% at 2,029,000. Revenue of commercial accommodations fell by 11.4% to 82 billion forints.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay