Three Patients Die, Registered Cases Rise By 43 To 3,641

Altogether three patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of whom were elderly and had underlying illnesses, bringing the total number of fatalities to 473, while the number of registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary increased by 43 to 3,641, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday morning.

Fully 1,509 hospitalised patients have made a recovery, while 11,103 are officially in home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 147,511.

The website said Hungary is in the second phase and the virus was still spreading. The aim now, however, was to gradually resume normal living in line with a strict schedule, it added.

Budapest has the most registered infections (1,726 people), followed by Pest County (500) and Fejér County (363). Békés County (11) has the fewest infections in Hungary.

