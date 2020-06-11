Top Quality Ventilators Being Produced in Northern Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Panther 5 ventilators, “among the best in the world”, are being produced in Vac, in northern Hungary, in a factory producing 1,000 devices for use in Hungarian hospitals, a government official said.

“All patients in Hungary will receive ventilators suited to their condition,” said Tamás Menczer, state secretary of the foreign ministry, answering a question in parliament by Párbeszéd lawmaker Tímea Szabó. The ventilators manufactured by Celitron in Vác will be deployed in intensive care units for everyday use, too, Menczer said. “Hungary has been strengthened by a strategic capacity which will make us better prepared for a potential second wave,” he said.

