Application for Paks II implementation license submitted

An application for an implementation licence for two more blocks at the Paks nuclear power plant was submitted to the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH), János Süli, the minister without portfolio in charge of the upgrade, told local mayors.

The implementation licence certifies that the new blocks meet all relevant safety requirements. The OAH has twelve months to review the application, which comes to 283,000 pages, including appendices, with an option for a three-month extension.

Groundwork at the site could start as soon as early 2021, and a building permit could be issued in the autumn of 2021, Süli said. The Paks plant’s existing four blocks, each with a nominal capacity of 500MW, account for about half of domestic electricity generation.

MTI