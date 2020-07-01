Six traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 30 June in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another fourteen to various police stations on 30 June 2020.

Seven perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were six traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and three in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu