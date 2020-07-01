Six traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Police
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Six traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 30 June in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another fourteen to various police stations on 30 June 2020.

Seven perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were six traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and three in severe ones.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Czech People Smuggler Arrested in Western Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Car Crash on Monday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

17-year-old girl went missing

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *