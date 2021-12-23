A police officer was convicted for accidentally firing his gun in the office

The Military Council of the Debrecen Tribunal fined HUF 520,000 and banned for two years the police officer who fired an innocent shot at the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Department with the service firearm.

The prosecutor’s office charged the man in October with negligent intimidation of the occupation, the Debrecen court wrote.

According to the court, the ensign served as a forensic technician at the police station on 16 September 2020. He went to a coffee shop, where he mingled in a conversation with one of his colleagues, who took an interest in a PA-63 service gun and wanted to see it.

Instead of the loading and unloading room designated for this purpose, the ensign took the magazine out of the firearm in the office, where another colleague was present, checked its unloading, and then handed the gun to his colleague.

The sledgehammer was pulled back by the woman at the request of the accused, and since the gun was not secured, she could not operate the firing key. The woman then returned the handgun in a so-called stretched state to the ensign, who immediately put it back in the loaded magazine and then put the gun in the holster.

The man continued the conversation but remembered that he had not relaxed his service firearm. However, he forgot that he had already put the magazine back in the gun. When he pulled out the gun again, he pulled it back into the barrel and fired it. The man thus fired a shot at a height of 154 centimeters, aiming horizontally at a closet next to another colleague in the office.

Next to the woman sitting at the desk, the 9-millimeter bullet core passed about 150 inches, tearing through her jacket and vest hung on the side of the cabinet next to her.

The man testified that

prior to the shooting, he was working on the site of a drug plantation that had been liquidated by police and, despite being in protective clothing, cannabis plants may have disturbed his consciousness; the facts were not, moreover, disputed.

The defendant’s defense was not accepted by the court, it was not supported by any circumstances. The judgment of the Military Council of the Debrecen Tribunal is not final, the prosecutor appealed for aggravation, while the accused appealed for mitigation.

debreceninap.hu