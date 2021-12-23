A doctor from Debrecen was convicted for injecting an uncontrolled substance into his patient’s genitals

A doctor from Debrecen – who injected a substance from an uncontrolled source into his patient’s genitals – was convicted of illicit interference causing permanent disability. The doctor’s wife was also prosecuted, a spokesman for the Debrecen Tribunal told MTI.

Dénes Dobó announced that the Debrecen District Court had announced a verdict in the case of the accused who confessed to the commission of the crime and waived their right to a trial. The first-order defendant with a criminal record was sentenced to two years, five years’ imprisonment for a criminal offense, and a fine of HUF 1 million for the offense of criminal misconduct, and the second-degree defendant was accused of an offense. She was fined by the court.

The first defendant obtained his medical degree at the University of Debrecen in the early 1990s. He was later registered and could have worked as a GP, but did not have a license to practice health care, and did not operate a doctor’s office. The man has been working as a senior doctor at a healthcare company since the summer of 2017.

The second-degree defendant in the case never had a medical degree, and after the crime was committed, in 2019 she became the wife of the first-degree defendant.

The woman has maintained a confidential, friendly relationship with the victim for years, and in 2016, taking advantage of the man’s mental decline resulting from the love crisis, she drew his attention to a health intervention that her friend, her later husband, was saying was beneficial.

The first-degree defendant said that he works in a clinic in Germany where such procedures are routine and offered to perform the intervention on the victim for 300 thousand forints.

The doctor then injected a substance from an uncontrolled source under the skin of the victim’s genitals at his apartment. He then failed to attach the treated body area to the man’s abdominal wall, which also contributed to the development of later complications.

The victim had health complaints and pains, so he visited several urologists who recommended plastic restorative surgeries due to the immediate health emergency.

The victim’s mental state was negatively affected by the permanent disability resulting from the prohibited intervention.

The court found that the intervention was medically prohibited and could not be justified on a professional basis, so the first accused, as a doctor, had committed intentional professional misconduct.

The judgment of the Debrecen District Court is final, the spokesman for the court said.

MTI