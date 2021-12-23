The University of Debrecen is among the best in Eastern Europe

The University of Debrecen is still one of the 40 best higher education institutions in the region in the ranking of QS World University Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region. Meanwhile, with major improvements to Green Metric’s sustainability list, the institution took 204th place.

It ranked the University of Debrecen 40th in QS World University’s latest ranking of higher education institutions in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. This time, the renowned British rankings surveyed 450 institutions to make the list. Among other things, the University of Debrecen has improved its previous performance in terms of indicators of the international research network, employer recognition, and the proportion of foreign students.

The British rankings examined 10 factors when designing the ranking. Academic recognition is 30%, employer recognition is 20%, the lecturer/student ratio is 10%, the number of publications per lecturer and researcher and the international research network is 10-10%, the web impact according to the Webometrics ranking with the Ph.D. degree and the number of citations of publications was 5-5-5%, and the proportion of foreign lecturers and foreign students was 2.5-2.5%.

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings also appeared recently. In the international ranking of the sustainability of universities, the University of Debrecen has moved to 204th place after last year’s 236th place.

hirek.unideb.hu