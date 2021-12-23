Special talents from the Faculty of Health

Students who won the National Higher Education Scholarship were greeted at the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen. At a ceremony held at the Faculty Council meeting, four students received one of the most prestigious higher education awards.

The students of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen were able to receive the National Higher Education Scholarship on December 21: two of them received the recognition in person, while two other students will be able to receive it by mail. Three of the scholarship holders study in the nursing specialization of the faculty nursing and nursing, and one student studies nursing in the nursing and nursing specialization.

The scholarship was awarded to those who were worthy of it based on their academic achievements and other outstanding achievements. The students who submitted the application received certain points based on the scholarship index, language exam, professional activity, and achievements in public life and sports.

The awards were handed over to the students by Marianna Móré, the dean of the faculty.

hirek.unideb.hu