Donation from the Faculty of Pharmacy

The staff and students of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen and the employees of the Department of Botany of the Faculty of Science and Technology gave a gift to children living in poor conditions in the Haláp district of Debrecen.

Hundreds of children living in Haláp and the surrounding farm world will have a better Christmas thanks to the festive sweets collected at the beginning of December by the staff of the Faculty of Pharmacy and the Department of Botany, Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen.

The launch of the charity campaign was initiated by the staff of the Faculty of Pharmacy. The donation, amounting to almost HUF 100,000, has been accumulating in a large chocolate collection box located in the building of the Clinical Pharmacy since the beginning of December.

hirek.unideb.hu