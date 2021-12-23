Successful application program at the Faculty of Pharmacy

The curriculum has been modernized, the training program has been revised, international lectures and conferences have been organized at the Faculty of Pharmacy with the support of a European Union tender. Experiences and results help to improve training and reduce drop-out.

The faculty attaches great importance to the students’ knowledge of international research and innovation results, so they have launched several courses where lecturers from foreign institutions have given lectures. Subject development was also given great emphasis in the project. The new curricula for the main subjects were already available to students in online education.

Modifications and changes introduced on the basis of feedback from labor market participants can also help to further improve the quality of education and the placement of graduates. In practice-oriented training, students spend half a year in a pharmacy, pharmacy, or clinic. The teaching staff there were asked about the readiness of the students, and the expectations of the faculty and the practical instructors were agreed upon.

hirek.unideb.hu