The renovated Dóczy Street sports campus was handed over

It was expanded with new building wings, classrooms, offices, and exhibition space, and the historic stand of DEAC, built in 1928, was renovated. At the handing over of the facility, Ádám Schmidt, the state secretary responsible for sports, spoke with appreciation about the sports concept implemented at the University of Debrecen.

In 2021, the board of trustees of the foundation established after the change of model took over a university whose management defined the development of sports as a strategic goal, together with the related education, research, innovation, and the development of recreational sports and competitive sports. We have reached another milestone in this process today

– announced the chairman of the board of trustees of the István István Debrecen Foundation at the handover ceremony of the sports complex in Dóczy József Street.

György Kossa explained that the respect for the traditions characteristic of the University of Debrecen (DE) and the modern present and future are both present in the building. He emphasized: sport is a prominent element of the cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the municipality of Debrecen covering many areas, which makes it possible for the sports of Debrecen to be exceptionally strong through the joining of the forces of DEAC and DVSC.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, reminded us that thanks to the sports-friendly government policy, the city has been enriched with many modern sports facilities compared to the early 2000s. He also praised DE’s sports investments, as a result of which numerous developments were realized on Dóczy Street in the past 15 years. It is no coincidence that this will be one of the venues of the upcoming U17 European Football Championship.

A sports complex has been created here, which should be paid attention to at the European level. Debrecen and the University of Debrecen are among the outstanding supporters of Hungarian sports

– the city manager stated.

The ceremony was attended by Ádám Schmidt, the State Secretary responsible for sports at the Ministry of National Defense, who believed that if he had to graduate from university again, he would most likely choose the University of Debrecen.

“The vibrant university and active sports life here make the city extremely attractive for young people,”

– said the state secretary.

Ádám Schmidt said that the state secretariat responsible for sports considers the support of university sports life to be a priority task, as it clearly increases the attachment to the institution and also has a unique community-building power.

On Dóczy Street in Debrecen, a modern building was created that meets the needs of today and fits in with the environment. I hope that this will further strengthen the desire and commitment of the university students in Debrecen for sports

– added the state secretary.

In his speech, Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, recalled that UD already provided many opportunities for sports a hundred years ago, but there has been a leap forward in this recently.

The work started 17 years ago, thanks to which our university has become the leading training and research center for sports sciences in domestic higher education. At the same time, DEAC became one of the best sports clubs in the country with 32 divisions and more than 3,000 certified athletes

– explained Zoltán Bács. The head of the university added: the planning and construction of the sports complex on Dóczy Street took a year and a half, and the plans were modified several times in order to use the available spaces as versatile as possible.

We can proudly say that the facility, with its glass river salt and exhibition space visible from the street, will be the emblematic building of Dóczy Street. At the same time, it enables convenient, practical, and experiential learning for its users, emphasized the chancellor. According to Zoltán Bács, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to use the modernized sports campus every year.

In the course of the works, the existing monument-like grandstand, built in 1928, was modernized and integrated with new building wings erected to the right and left of it, totaling almost a thousand square meters. The three-story facility thus became a total of almost 1,500 square meters. On the first floor, among other things, offices were created for the Sports Science Coordination Institute and the departments of DEAC. The two new sections were connected by a corridor behind the old grandstand, where a permanent exhibition space for DEAC relics was created. Classrooms were located on the second floor. The complex also has stands, changing rooms, offices, warehouses, and workshops. The investment, financed by the University of Debrecen, lasting one and a half years and carried out by Dryvit Profi Kft., cost HUF 1 billion 320 million.

