Man steals one of his employer’s cars and drives it without a license

Police in Berettyóújfalu stopped the 39-year-old man due to speeding, but that was just one of the problems.

Police conducted a speed check on December 22, 2021, around 3 p.m., on Highway 42. An Opel car was stopped because its driver was driving faster than allowed. However, the inspection revealed further irregularities in the uniforms. It soon became clear that the man had never had a license and also that he had took one of his employer’s cars without his knowledge.

The resident of Sárrétudvar was taken to the police station, where he was interrogated as a suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of an arbitrary seizure of a vehicle, detained for an offense of driving without a license, and administrative fines were imposed on him for speeding.

police.hu