Traffic robbery in Hajdúszoboszló: the police ask for the help of motorists

On December 16, a tobacco shop was robbed in Hajdúszoboszló, Dózsa György Street – we reported about it earlier. According to police, a man went into the shop, where he demanded the proceeds from the seller with a knife in his hand. After the employee handed over the money, the perpetrator fled.

In connection with the case, the police ask drivers who were driving a vehicle with an on-board camera between 16:30 and 20:00 on 16 December 2021 in Hajdúszoboszló, Nádudvari and Dózsa György streets, to report in person at the Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters (Hajdúszoboszló or report by telephone to the telephone number 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, to the toll-free telephone number 06-80 / 555-111 or to one of the central emergency numbers 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu