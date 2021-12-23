A man stole money and buried it in Hajdúszoboszló

A man notified the police on December 15, 2021, around 5:30 p.m., that someone had stolen millions of forints worth of euros from a safe in Derecske, Republic Road, police said.

Following the signal, the officers immediately went to the scene, gathering data, and listening to witnesses, which resulted in the identification of the alleged perpetrator within days.

On December 20, 2021, the police interrogated the resident of Hajdúszoboszló as a suspect, during which he testified. As it turned out, the 23-year-old man exchanged the stolen money and dug a part of it in the yard of a property in Debrecen. During the investigation, the criminals found the banknotes, which were returned to the victim.

The Derecskei Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu