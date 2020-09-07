Protest Held Against Changes at SZFE

Students of the University of Theatre and Film Arts (SZFE) and their sympathisers protested in central Budapest on Sunday afternoon against changes to the way the university is governed.

The protesters insist that the institution has been deprived of its autonomy. A human chain was formed starting from the university building in Vas Street and ending in front of Parliament. The protesters forming the chain held the same kind of red and white plastic tape that was wrapped around the SZFE building. They also passed a so-called charter written by the university’s outgoing senate which sets out fundamental principles regarding how the senate envisages cooperating with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM), the ministry responsible for sections of Hungary’s higher-education network.

Another human chain was formed in Kossuth Square in front of Parliament. While waiting for the charter, the demonstrators chanted: “Free country, free university” and several sang a choral work, Nobis pacem.

At the university’s Szentkirályi Street building, László Upor, the university’s outgoing vice-rector, noted that he had agreed with students occupying the university to postpone Monday’s opening by a week and extended the enrolment deadline to Sept. 13.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay