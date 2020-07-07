No deaths, six new infections

No Covid-19 patient has died in the past 24 hours but the number of registered novel coronavirus infections has risen by six to 4,189, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

Fully 589 people have died and 2,860 have made a full recovery, while the number of active infections stands at 740. Altogether 1,675 people are in official home quarantine and 286,083 tests have been carried out. A total of 144 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 8 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 40% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 47% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest. Budapest has the highest number of infections (1,988), followed by Pest County (631), and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (307) and Zala (262). Békés and Tolna counties have had the fewest infections (13 each).

MTI