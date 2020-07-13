Electricity Demand Falls by 10% in May

Demand for electricity in Hungary declined by around 10% in May compared with a year earlier, the daily Magyar Nemzet said, citing Hungarian energy regulatory authority data.

The paper attributed the decline to measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic as well as to the statistical fact that there were two fewer working days in May compared with the same month last year.

Load fell by 560 megawatts (MW) on average in May. The Paks nuclear power plant provided 55% of domestic electricity production, while lignite-fired and gas turbines provided 10% each. Solar power accounted for 7.8% on average, though this rose to 18-25% during the peak period when the weather was fair.

