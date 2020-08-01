PM: No Plans to Change Restrictions

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the current level of domestic protection against the coronavirus pandemic was appropriate and any changes to restrictions would be risky.

“Let’s not take any risks; let things stay as they are,” Orbán told public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió. He said the level of infections was stable and there was no point in risking a deterioration. Orbán also said that Hungary had all the tools it needed to mount a successful defence against coronavirus. He said the epidemic had shown that Hungary’s health-care system was among Europe’s best-performing health-care systems. But the protective equipment is worth little if the regulations are not precise and if the public does not follow them, Orbán said. Hungary must not give up its planned, calm and predictable approach to its defence against the epidemic, Orbán said.

“There are hundreds of people” on standby ready to act if the situation regarding the coronavirus epidemic warrants it, Orbán said. The operative board coordinating Hungary’s response to the epidemic still meets on a regular basis and presents its recommendations to the government regarding potential changes to restrictions every Tuesday, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay