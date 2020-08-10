Registered Infections in Hungary Up By 43

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has increased by 43 to 4,696 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities remains unchanged at 602, while 3,499 people have made a recovery. There are 595 active infections and 69 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, six on ventilators. Fully 7,184 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 360,772.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,091), followed by Pest County (703) and the counties of Fejér (382), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (265). Békés and Tolna counties have the fewest infections (18 each).

New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. As a general rule people must wear a face mask in shops and in public transport.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay