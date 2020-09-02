Survey: Broad Public Approval for Reopening Schools

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Survey: Broad Public Approval for Reopening Schools

Hungary’s public is broadly behind the policy of reopening schools and making textbooks free of charge, regardless of party preference, according to a Nézőpont survey published in Magyar Nemzet daily.

Fully 78% of Hungarians agree with getting the school year under way as usual, with 85% of respondents identifying themselves as ruling Fidesz party supporters and 70% of left-wing supporters backing the move, Nézőpont said. Also, public approval of the government’s programme to make textbooks free of charge is especially strong, with 95% of Hungarians supporting it.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

KSH Conducts Test Census in Preparation for 2021

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hackers attack Norwegian parliament

Amira Dhifallah

Europe is learning to deal with coronavirus spikes, says WHO

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *