Survey: Broad Public Approval for Reopening Schools

Hungary’s public is broadly behind the policy of reopening schools and making textbooks free of charge, regardless of party preference, according to a Nézőpont survey published in Magyar Nemzet daily.

Fully 78% of Hungarians agree with getting the school year under way as usual, with 85% of respondents identifying themselves as ruling Fidesz party supporters and 70% of left-wing supporters backing the move, Nézőpont said. Also, public approval of the government’s programme to make textbooks free of charge is especially strong, with 95% of Hungarians supporting it.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay