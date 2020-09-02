Some 100 Companies in Government Development Support Scheme

Some 100 companies have tendered bids for a supplementary government scheme aimed at promoting development, the minister of foreign affairs and trade told MTI.

As part of the government’s earlier job protection programme, participating projects could benefit from a 50% co-payment from the government for any related development components, Péter Szijjártó noted.

Szijjártó said that 673 companies out of 806 bidders have now received grants totalling 151 billion forints, adding that the combined value of government-assisted projects was over 318 billion forints. Those projects will help save 120,000 jobs, he added. The minister said that the government had originally planned to use 169 billion forints for the programme, but decided to reopen the bid earlier on Tuesday, offering another 18 billion. “Within a quarter of an hour” 98 companies tendered bids worth a combined 47.5 billion forints, applying for grants of a total of 22 billion, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay