Doctors’ Chamber Hails Wage Hike Agreement with Government as ‘Historic Step’

The Hungarian Chamber of Doctors (MOK) called its agreement with the government on substantially raising doctors’ wages a “historic step”, saying that it laid the groundwork for “competent work free of gratuity payments”.

MOK head Gyula Kincses told an online press conference that under the agreement, resident physicians would earn between 700,000 and 800,000 forints (EUR 1,900-2,200) a month, and salaries for experienced doctors before retirement would come to 2.4 million forints. Such wages are also expected to stop doctors’ emigration from Hungary, Kincses said.

Kincses welcomed that the government had accepted the chamber’s proposal regarding salaries, and said that adequate wages were the starting point of addressing the problems of the Hungarian health-care system. Kincses said doctors are expected to receive about 65-70% of the raise starting January 1, 2021, and the full salary increase will be completed by 2022 or no later than January, 2023. At the same time, offering and accepting gratuity payments from patients will become punishable by law, Kincses said.

